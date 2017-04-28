Vsevolod Kovalevskij paroda „After Affect“ Kurant meno erdvėje, Tromse

Balandžio 21 d. Kurant meno erdvėje, Tromse, atidaryta lietuvių menininko Vsevolod Kovalevskij paroda „After Affect“.

This, was a video of possibilities.

This, is a map of The image, and imagination.

Through which, we journey.

A dance of ever changing pixels,

Pixels, moving down, left, up & right, on the axis of verticality and horizontality, …

While your imagination is moving in opposite direction.

This is a video of possibilities.

A vista of pastel colours

A romantic landscape of gradient

A magic language of visuality

& the dictionary of abstract

A paradox of our evolution

Or just a synergy of possibilities

A flux of constantly updated lines

An Olympics of bits

Where you already the winner, In the content of the imagination

Look into me, I am your Scheherazade

Your story reader

Your fortune teller

It takes 11 minutes, 50 seconds and 18 frames

For THIS visual journey to pass by

An average period of time, for casual viewer to view the exhibition space

A hyper-viewer of hyperspace in a hyper space-time

Try to say that 10 times quickly and you will get a hyper sentence or just plain confusion

produced by illogic of ones mind but throughout logic of imagination

and then imagination connects to other imaginations

producing a hyper linked image of reality that one can travel through

A hyper linked journey of hyper realities of mind for hyper communities

Communities that do not have anything in common except for hyper goal

An animalistic goal translated to machine like algorithm to succeed

Seek and destroy became like, share and subscribe

An After Affect of too many subscriptions

Subscriptions that modify movement of a bits

and Intake of ,surroundings.

A self induced pleasure mechanism that massages you imagination

like a parasitic organism from science fiction

that creates friction in the understanding.

This visuality, is

A primordial, goo.

Or millennial substance

a mix

A mix of differences and agreements.

A mix of signs transformed into language.

An echo of perceptions and economies of global.

A purgatory of banal.

A gateway of information.

and a stop sign of the ,observation

An observation of abstract ideals

an ideals that makes no sense

or make those senses sound like fictions.

It, does sound like we are in the loop

But can the loop be broken

Is this loop in the shape of ellipse

or in a form of horizontal 8

or both

But now we have to stop

There is a moral behind this ,story,

I made a joke

Ha! Ha! Ha!

This is a video of possibilities

A guide, to the understanding of everything, or realisation of nothing

Or maybe both

What is the understanding and the realisation,

Can there be, realisation without the understanding

After all there are bodies without organs

And ecologies without natures

But will one become happy if one realises that.

Vsevolodo Kovalevskij tekstas 2016-17

„Mes turim sutaisyti visuomenę, prieš bandydami sutaisyti internetą. Tik tiek.“ Peter SUnde, 2017

Likimo ar atsitiktinumo dėka, menininką dominančios hiper-realistinio piktorializmo ir pasaulio hiper- produktyvumo problemos nagrinėtos filme “HyperNormalisation” (2016)

Problemos, atėjusios iš bankininkų ir politikų utopinio mąstymo, o vėliau ir utopinio interneto ir post- internetinės mąstysenos, globaliai paplitusios ekonomikoje ir visuomenėje, varomoje iliuzijomis ir netikrais idealais. Mes gyvename daugybėje pasaulių, persipinančiose realybėse ir dimensijose. „AfterAffect“ yra priminimas, kad nereikėtų visko priimti kaip savaime suprantamo (how the fuck do you translate take for granted)

Vsevolodo Kovalevskio (g. 1988, Vilniuje) kūryba grindžiama kritiniu mąstymu ir humoru. Savo darbuose jis remiasi tyrinėjimais, ko pasekoje sukuriami įrankiai ir patirtys leidžiantys kvestionuoti mus supančią aplinką. Rezultatas – procesu paremtos instaliacijos sukuriančios pagrindus santykiui tarp aktyvaus stebėtojo (žiūrovo), menininko ir platesnės bendruomenės.

www.vkovalevskij.eu

www.kurant.cc

Nuotraukos: Vsevolod Kovalevskij